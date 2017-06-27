Federal Charges Filed In Sapulpa Pipe...

Federal Charges Filed In Sapulpa Pipe Bomb Investigation

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Federal charges have been filed against Christopher Nichols and Berry Nichols in connection to pipe bombs planted in a woman's car parked outside the Creek County Court House May 23, 2017. The father and son are charged with conspiracy to unlawfully manufacture and possess destructive device, possession of unregistered destructive device and aiding and abetting.

