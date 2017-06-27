Federal Charges Filed In Sapulpa Pipe Bomb Investigation
Federal charges have been filed against Christopher Nichols and Berry Nichols in connection to pipe bombs planted in a woman's car parked outside the Creek County Court House May 23, 2017. The father and son are charged with conspiracy to unlawfully manufacture and possess destructive device, possession of unregistered destructive device and aiding and abetting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Jun 25
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 23
|Funny
|21
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Jun 23
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 22
|justasking
|317
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC