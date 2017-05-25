Tulsa man charged with murder after a...

Tulsa man charged with murder after airport car chase

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Police dashcam shows ex-con leading cops on wild chase across an AIRPORT in a stolen truck before 'he killed father-of-three' A man who police say shut down air traffic by tearing across active runways in a stolen utility vehicle before killing a father-of-three in a fatal crash had recently been released from prison after serving two years for fleeing in a stolen vehicle. Jerry Lee Newman, 24, is charged with first degree murder in the car crash that killed 23-year-old William Bruckman in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 1 hr Perverted Justice 1
Trump Afraid to say Radical Islamics on Middle ... Wed USS LIBERTY 2
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... Wed avgwhtrash 2
Heather Thompson? (Oct '15) May 22 hero101 8
When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16) May 21 Pastor sharpton 85
Alvin Boss eats poop May 20 Black Terror 15
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... May 20 Boom Boom 1911 2
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC