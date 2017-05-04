Teacher Steals Kids' Field Trip Money...

Teacher Steals Kids' Field Trip Money To Buy Heroin And Needles

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Daily Caller

An elementary school teacher in Oklahoma stole her class' field trip money and pawned off school iPads and computers to feed her heroin addiction. Police in Sapulpa, Okla., arrested Megan Sloan, a second grade teacher, Monday for allegedly stealing from the school and families for extra cash, which she used to buy drugs and gas.

