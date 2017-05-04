Teacher Steals Kids' Field Trip Money To Buy Heroin And Needles
An elementary school teacher in Oklahoma stole her class' field trip money and pawned off school iPads and computers to feed her heroin addiction. Police in Sapulpa, Okla., arrested Megan Sloan, a second grade teacher, Monday for allegedly stealing from the school and families for extra cash, which she used to buy drugs and gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Sam ten ton
|76
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|May 8
|bullmoose
|12
|" HUSSEIN OBAMA " 1st and LAST BLACK PRESIDENT...
|May 8
|No Balls on Michelle
|1
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|May 4
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Principal's Wife Serving Booze to Little Kids
|May 3
|Chewdafat
|2
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|May 2
|NurseH1975
|18
|Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd...
|May 1
|Ms Signon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC