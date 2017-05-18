Teacher caught with HEROIN in handbag at school
Syringes, some filled with heroin, were discovered by police who inspected the teacher's bag at a primary school in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, US. Megan Sloan is also accused of pawning school items such as iPads, computers and even taking $125 in field trip money.
