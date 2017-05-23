Some Sapulpa Businesses Charging Too ...

Some Sapulpa Businesses Charging Too Much Sales Tax By Mistake

Monday May 15 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Check your receipts! The Oklahoma Tax Commission said some stores in Sapulpa have been charging extra sales tax by accident. It happened after a vote to increase taxes in one part of town - but not the other.

