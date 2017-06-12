Sapulpa Teacher's Certification Suspended After Drug Arrest
The State Board of Education passed an emergency order to suspend Sapulpa teacher Megan Sloan's teaching certificate Thursday, May 25, News On 6 has learned. Sloan was arrested on drug and embezzlement complaints Monday, May 1, 2017, at Holmes Park Elementary.
