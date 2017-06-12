Sapulpa Teacher's Certification Suspe...

Sapulpa Teacher's Certification Suspended After Drug Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The State Board of Education passed an emergency order to suspend Sapulpa teacher Megan Sloan's teaching certificate Thursday, May 25, News On 6 has learned. Sloan was arrested on drug and embezzlement complaints Monday, May 1, 2017, at Holmes Park Elementary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 1 hr Jamie Dundee 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 1 hr Jamie Dundee 8
Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open 5 hr Boy Bynum 2
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... 8 hr ThomasA 3
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) 9 hr Guest 12
Tulsa PD, Slow in Speech, Fast On The Draw, Pre... 10 hr All Bull 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Mon Dont Think So 1
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC