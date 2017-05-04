Sapulpa Police: Heroin, Syringes Foun...

Sapulpa Police: Heroin, Syringes Found In Teacher's Purse

A Sapulpa teacher was arrested on drug and embezzlement complaints Monday, May 2 at Holmes Park Elementary. Court records show the assistant superintendent called police after the teacher, Megan Sloan, left her Facebook account open on another teacher's computer.

