Sapulpa Police: Heroin, Syringes Found In Teacher's Purse
A Sapulpa teacher was arrested on drug and embezzlement complaints Monday, May 2 at Holmes Park Elementary. Court records show the assistant superintendent called police after the teacher, Megan Sloan, left her Facebook account open on another teacher's computer.
