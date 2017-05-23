Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In Vehicle
There are 2 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Yesterday, titled Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In Vehicle. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Sapulpa Police, Creek County deputies, OHP and the ATF are investigating after two bombs were found in a car outside the courthouse in Sapulpa. Police said they did locate a vehicle of interest near Dudley Avenue and North Main Street in Sapulpa a blue, older model Chevy pickup with a white hood and damage to the right front of the vehicle.
#1 Yesterday
Typical Okie way of saying they like you and you should enjoy agood mystery.
Wonder what would have happened had the vehicle not been parked at the courthouse.
Most likely they'd flip her off and drive on.
#2 Yesterday
Note that stalking is not only a family affair in Okla, but the media focuses on the cancellation of the police celebration and not the victim.
Not only is a bomb and shooting with intent to kill not considered terroristic threatening, there were no criminal property damages filed after they slashed her tires and no stalking charges filed as it is obvious they were not invited to know her whereabouts since she'd already pressed charges on their ignorant 'you must see my tiny dick' selves.
The media and police think and feel those crimes only happen against them.
