Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive ...

Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In Vehicle

There are 2 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Yesterday, titled Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In Vehicle. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Sapulpa Police, Creek County deputies, OHP and the ATF are investigating after two bombs were found in a car outside the courthouse in Sapulpa. Police said they did locate a vehicle of interest near Dudley Avenue and North Main Street in Sapulpa a blue, older model Chevy pickup with a white hood and damage to the right front of the vehicle.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
threesmorecommon

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Yesterday
Typical Okie way of saying they like you and you should enjoy agood mystery.
Wonder what would have happened had the vehicle not been parked at the courthouse.

Most likely they'd flip her off and drive on.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
avgwhtrash

Phoenix, AZ

#2 Yesterday
Note that stalking is not only a family affair in Okla, but the media focuses on the cancellation of the police celebration and not the victim.

Not only is a bomb and shooting with intent to kill not considered terroristic threatening, there were no criminal property damages filed after they slashed her tires and no stalking charges filed as it is obvious they were not invited to know her whereabouts since she'd already pressed charges on their ignorant 'you must see my tiny dick' selves.

The media and police think and feel those crimes only happen against them.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Afraid to say Radical Islamics on Middle ... Wed USS LIBERTY 2
Heather Thompson? (Oct '15) Mon hero101 8
When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16) May 21 Pastor sharpton 85
Alvin Boss eats poop May 20 Black Terror 15
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... May 20 Boom Boom 1911 2
News Crime Stoppers, Deputies Hold Shredding Event I... May 20 shredded 1
Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat... May 20 Kunzweiler Showtrial 14
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC