Sapulpa Parent Claims District Isn't Doing Enough To Fix Bed Bug Issue
Sapulpa Parent Claims District Isn't Doing Enough To Fix Bed Bug - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The superintendent said the pest control company did an inspection Wednesday afternoon and found no live or dead bed bugs and no eggs. Jamie Noe said he believes teachers found live bed bugs crawling off students and that the district's response does not match up with the urgency of the situation.
