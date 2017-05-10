Sapulpa Man Identified As Driver In F...

Sapulpa Man Identified As Driver In Fatal Tulsa Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the man killed in a car accident near I-244 and Yale on Sunday. Troopers say 34-year-old James Ripper lost control of his van and ran off I-244, slamming into several trees.

