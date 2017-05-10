Sand Springs Man Killed When Motorcyc...

Sand Springs Man Killed When Motorcycle Hits Mailbox

Tuesday May 9

A Sand Springs man is dead after his motorcycle hit a mailbox Monday, May 8, 2017. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the fatality crash.

