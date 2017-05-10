Rally held in Oklahoma City for child advocacy

"Kid Governor" Audrey Patton, 11, speaks with Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy CEO Joe Dorman before a luncheon Wednesday in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy partnered with the grassroots group Let's Fix This and nearly a dozen other organizations to lead a day of advocacy for Oklahoma's children on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.