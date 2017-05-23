Possible Pipe Bomb Found Outside Creek County Courthouse
Police said they have called the Tulsa bomb squad to remove a device that is in a vehicle parked in the lot. The memorial is to honor officers who gave their lives in the line of duty in Sapulpa and Creek County.
