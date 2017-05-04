Police: Okla. elementary teacher pawned iPads, used field trip...
Megan Nicole Sloan, 27, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, faces several charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of embezzlement, her arrest records show.
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Principal's Wife Serving Booze to Little Kids
|Wed
|Chewdafat
|2
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|May 2
|NurseH1975
|18
|Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd...
|May 1
|Ms Signon
|1
|1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ...
|Apr 30
|Not surprised
|5
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|OMG
|82
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Apr 29
|Fat Little Debbie
|14
