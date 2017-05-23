Police arrest two men on allegations ...

Police arrest two men on allegations they placed pipe bombs in a woman's vehicle to intimidate her

Two men allegedly targeted a witness in a violent felony case by placing improvised explosive devices in her vehicle at the Creek County Courthouse. Sapulpa police and federal agents arrested Berry Albert Nichols, 53, and Christopher Dean Nichols, 23, on allegations they placed pipe bombs in the woman's vehicle.

