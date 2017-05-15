Megan Sloan: Second Grade Teacher Charged With Bringing Heroin And Needles To Class
Megan Sloan, a second grade teacher from Oklahoma, brought heroin and 13 needles into her classroom, police say. The 27-year-old Holmes Park Elementary School teacher has been arrested and charged with child neglect.
