Manner of Sapulpa man's death at state veterans nursing home confirmed by new autopsy report

Thursday May 11

Leonard Smith is pictured in his Navy service days as a youth and before his death at age 70 in the Oklahoma Veterans Center.a Courtesy Leonard Smith is pictured in his Navy service days as a youth and before his death at age 70 in the Oklahoma Veterans Center.a Courtesy A new report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office confirms that a Sapulpa man died from choking on a trash bag while in the care of a state nursing home for veterans. Leonard Smith, 70, was an advanced-dementia patient living in a locked-down special-needs unit at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Talihina when he choked to death Jan. 31 after being given food, fluids and medication.

