Manner of Sapulpa man's death at state veterans nursing home confirmed by new autopsy report

Leonard Smith is pictured in his Navy service days as a youth and before his death at age 70 in the Oklahoma Veterans Center.a Courtesy Leonard Smith is pictured in his Navy service days as a youth and before his death at age 70 in the Oklahoma Veterans Center.a Courtesy A new report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office confirms that a Sapulpa man died from choking on a trash bag while in the care of a state nursing home for veterans. Leonard Smith, 70, was an advanced-dementia patient living in a locked-down special-needs unit at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Talihina when he choked to death Jan. 31 after being given food, fluids and medication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.