Flood Warning issued May 20 at 1:23AM...

Flood Warning issued May 20 at 1:23AM CDT expiring May 20 at 10:55PM CDT in effect for: Creek

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

OKC037-192145- /O.NEW.KTSA.FL.W.0062.170520T0623Z-170521T0355Z/ /SPCO2.1.ER.170520T0623Z.170520T1200Z.170520T2155Z.NO/ 846 AM CDT Fri May 19 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for The Polecat Creek near Sapulpa * from late tonight to Saturday evening, or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:00 AM Friday, the stage was estimated to be near 9 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16) 8 min ThomasA 80
News The Latest: Oklahoma governor appeals for calm ... 4 hr @Kelly 7
News The Latest: Protesters briefly block a Tulsa road Thu Former Democrat 1
Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat... Thu Kunzweiler Showtrial 12
News Woman Dies After Being Shot During Attempted Ro... Thu Former Democrat 1
Positive/negative reviews Marie Mullins sapulpa... Wed mynameisfrak 1
News Lawsuit Filed Against Department Of Human Services (Feb '08) May 16 Anonymous 305
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Creek County was issued at May 19 at 8:46AM CDT

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC