Flood Warning issued May 20 at 1:23AM CDT expiring May 20 at 10:55PM CDT in effect for: Creek

OKC037-192145- /O.NEW.KTSA.FL.W.0062.170520T0623Z-170521T0355Z/ /SPCO2.1.ER.170520T0623Z.170520T1200Z.170520T2155Z.NO/ 846 AM CDT Fri May 19 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for The Polecat Creek near Sapulpa * from late tonight to Saturday evening, or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:00 AM Friday, the stage was estimated to be near 9 feet.

