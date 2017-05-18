Flood Warning issued May 20 at 1:23AM CDT expiring May 20 at 10:55PM CDT in effect for: Creek
OKC037-192145- /O.NEW.KTSA.FL.W.0062.170520T0623Z-170521T0355Z/ /SPCO2.1.ER.170520T0623Z.170520T1200Z.170520T2155Z.NO/ 846 AM CDT Fri May 19 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for The Polecat Creek near Sapulpa * from late tonight to Saturday evening, or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:00 AM Friday, the stage was estimated to be near 9 feet.
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16)
|8 min
|ThomasA
|80
|The Latest: Oklahoma governor appeals for calm ...
|4 hr
|@Kelly
|7
|The Latest: Protesters briefly block a Tulsa road
|Thu
|Former Democrat
|1
|Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat...
|Thu
|Kunzweiler Showtrial
|12
|Woman Dies After Being Shot During Attempted Ro...
|Thu
|Former Democrat
|1
|Positive/negative reviews Marie Mullins sapulpa...
|Wed
|mynameisfrak
|1
|Lawsuit Filed Against Department Of Human Services (Feb '08)
|May 16
|Anonymous
|305
