Elementary teacher arrested for bringing meth into class
Megan Sloan, 27, was allegedly found with drugs in her purse at Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa on May 1 Megan Sloan, 27, was allegedly found with drugs in her purse at Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa on May 1 A progressive series of mug shots shows the effects of crystal methamphetamine use. The Oregonian newspaper's "Faces of Meth" project provides a warning to others.
