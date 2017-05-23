Elementary teacher arrested for bringing meth into class

Megan Sloan, 27, was allegedly found with drugs in her purse at Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa on May 1 Megan Sloan, 27, was allegedly found with drugs in her purse at Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa on May 1 A progressive series of mug shots shows the effects of crystal methamphetamine use. The Oregonian newspaper's "Faces of Meth" project provides a warning to others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.