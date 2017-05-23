Child Neglect Charge For Former Sapulpa Teacher Arrested With Drugs In Her Purse
Creek County prosecutors filed more charges against a former Sapulpa 2nd grade teacher who police say had heroin in her purse at school. Police arrested Megan Sloan on drug and embezzlement complaints Monday, May 1, 2017 at Holmes Park Elementary.
