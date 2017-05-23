Child Neglect Charge For Former Sapul...

Child Neglect Charge For Former Sapulpa Teacher Arrested With Drugs In Her Purse

Tuesday May 16 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Creek County prosecutors filed more charges against a former Sapulpa 2nd grade teacher who police say had heroin in her purse at school. Police arrested Megan Sloan on drug and embezzlement complaints Monday, May 1, 2017 at Holmes Park Elementary.

