$75,500 donated to Hofmeister defense fund

The special committee created to help Joy Hofmeister pay her legal bills in a criminal case has raised $75,500, its first report shows. "Joy is humbled and pleased by the support from individuals who believe in her innocence and the job she is doing for Oklahoma's kids," her defense attorney, Gary Wood, said Monday.

