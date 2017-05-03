Tulsa's $20M Bridge Project Includes ...

Tulsa's $20M Bridge Project Includes Crash Walls

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Oklahoma Department of Transportation photo. Pier protection will be part of a nearly $20 million bridge rehabilitation project now under way on the 23rd St. bridge over I-244 in Tulsa, Okla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Principal's Wife Serving Booze to Little Kids 23 hr Chewdafat 2
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16) Tue Jamie Dundee 12
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Tue NurseH1975 18
News Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd... Mon Ms Signon 1
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... Apr 30 Not surprised 5
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Apr 29 Fat Little Debbie 14
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC