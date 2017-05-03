Tulsa's $20M Bridge Project Includes Crash Walls
Oklahoma Department of Transportation photo. Pier protection will be part of a nearly $20 million bridge rehabilitation project now under way on the 23rd St. bridge over I-244 in Tulsa, Okla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal's Wife Serving Booze to Little Kids
|23 hr
|Chewdafat
|2
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|NurseH1975
|18
|Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd...
|Mon
|Ms Signon
|1
|1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ...
|Apr 30
|Not surprised
|5
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|OMG
|82
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Apr 29
|Fat Little Debbie
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC