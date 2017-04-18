Throwback Tulsa: Motorists swarmed to...

Throwback Tulsa: Motorists swarmed to the Okmulgee Beeline in '58

Saturday Apr 15

Some of the 1,500 guests enjoy free barbecue at the official dedication of the Tulsa-Okmulgee Beeline on June 27, 1958. The 40-mile highway replaced a crooked 47-mile route that included a gravel section.

