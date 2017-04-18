Throwback Tulsa: Motorists swarmed to the Okmulgee Beeline in '58
Some of the 1,500 guests enjoy free barbecue at the official dedication of the Tulsa-Okmulgee Beeline on June 27, 1958. The 40-mile highway replaced a crooked 47-mile route that included a gravel section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Bynum Okays: White Man Murder Bond $400,0...
|43 min
|Its just you
|3
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax...
|2 hr
|Happy Happy You
|18
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Alvin Boss
|307
|Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo...
|Tue
|Leann
|20
|God Bless AA Tulsa Passengers Knowing Their Rig...
|Apr 16
|Guest
|6
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|Plug
|Apr 14
|chall776
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC