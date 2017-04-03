Suspect Crashes Into Carport During Sapulpa Chase
A man was injured after running from police in Sapulpa overnight. Officers said they had pulled the man over earlier in the evening but did not arrest him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Barack Book Barbeque
|73
|Betty Boop Shelby is a Victim Too?
|Mon
|JustAnotherRacist...
|1
|Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat...
|Mon
|All White Jury
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Guest
|285
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|17
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Mon
|Senator Inbred In...
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Apr 2
|Fat Little Debbies
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC