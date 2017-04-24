Sapulpa Family Loses Everything To Possible Lightning Fire
Firefighters say it started as a small fire in a back room, but by the time they got here the house was fully involved. The fire happened a little before 2 a.m., and we were on the scene as crews were getting the fire under control.
