Railroad Crossing Improvements To Close Tulsa Street

Saturday Apr 8

The City of Tulsa says the 700 block of West 41st Street between South Jackson and South Galveston will be closed for 11 days. The Tulsa-Sapulpa Union Railway Company will be installing new signals, gate arms, flashing lights and a new concrete surface at the crossing.

