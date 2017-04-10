Railroad Crossing Improvements To Close Tulsa Street
The City of Tulsa says the 700 block of West 41st Street between South Jackson and South Galveston will be closed for 11 days. The Tulsa-Sapulpa Union Railway Company will be installing new signals, gate arms, flashing lights and a new concrete surface at the crossing.
