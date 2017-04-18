Lawmakers find tone of town meetings has changed

U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin speaks to constituents during a town hall meeting at the Will Rogers Museum in Claremore on Friday, March 31, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World U.S. Sen. James Lankford speaks to visitors during a town hall meeting at the City Hall in Sapulpa in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.