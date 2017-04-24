Judge Orders Man Stand Trial For Sapulpa Double Murder
Monday, a judge said there was enough evidence for a man accused of a Sapulpa double murder to stand trial. The judge heard from six witnesses and ordered Heath Haney be bound over for trial.
