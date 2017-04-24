Hearing For Bristow Teacher Charged With Sexual Battery Reset For May
A former Bristow high school teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student, will be back in a Creek County courtroom in May. Judge Hammer's office in Sapulpa tells News On 6, Christopher Bivins, 24, appeared in court Thursday morning as scheduled but his preliminary hearing was continued.
