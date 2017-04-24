Hearing For Bristow Teacher Charged W...

Hearing For Bristow Teacher Charged With Sexual Battery Reset For May

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A former Bristow high school teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student, will be back in a Creek County courtroom in May. Judge Hammer's office in Sapulpa tells News On 6, Christopher Bivins, 24, appeared in court Thursday morning as scheduled but his preliminary hearing was continued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patrick Gordon 10 min Uncle Tom Black C... 2
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... 20 min Say Cheeze 1
Alvin Boss eats poop 18 hr Dina 11
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 18 hr Guest 310
News Public safety bill hits a snag in the Senate 18 hr publicsaftymyazz 1
Joy Hofmeister: Oklahoma In The United States? ... Apr 23 GOP Comedy Central 1
Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee... Apr 22 Guest 2
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC