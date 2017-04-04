Four fallen Oklahoma officers to be a...

Four fallen Oklahoma officers to be added to National Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Four Oklahoma law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will have their name engraved to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial in Washington, D.C. Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department Special Agent Robert P. Flickinger, 37, who died in an on duty traffic accident March 7, 2008, on State Highway 199 just east of Madill in Marshall County. Claremore Police Officer William D Hutchins, 53, was shot and killed the evening of November 13, 1918, as he attempted to arrest a porter in the lobby of a local hotel.

