Former OPA President Donn Dodd dies
Donn R. Dodd, former publisher of the Claremore Daily Progress and a past president of the Oklahoma Press Association, died April 3, 2017, in Claremore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oklahoma Press Association.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Boop Shelby is a Victim Too?
|3 hr
|Guest
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Guest
|293
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|Fri
|Lee st kings
|131
|Craigslist
|Thu
|CautiousLady
|1
|Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For...
|Thu
|trashinfuelpump
|1
|AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|xxx
|3
|Atwood's scamming patrons out of tax exempt pro...
|Feb '17
|SapulpaTax Payer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC