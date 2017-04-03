Former OPA President Donn Dodd dies

Former OPA President Donn Dodd dies

Tuesday Apr 4

Donn R. Dodd, former publisher of the Claremore Daily Progress and a past president of the Oklahoma Press Association, died April 3, 2017, in Claremore.

