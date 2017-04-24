Flood Warning issued April 30 at 3:14PM CDT expiring May 1 at 8:07AM CDT in effect for: Creek
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ...
|2 hr
|Not surprised
|5
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Sat
|OMG
|82
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Fat Little Debbie
|14
|Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee...
|Apr 28
|Guest
|4
|Patrick Gordon
|Apr 27
|Not sure
|4
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|Apr 25
|Dina
|11
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Apr 25
|Guest
|310
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC