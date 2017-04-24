Flood Warning issued April 29 at 5:11AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek
OKC037-282255- /O.NEW.KTSA.FL.W.0030.170429T1011Z-170501T0000Z/ /SPCO2.2.ER.170429T1011Z.170429T1800Z.170430T1800Z.NO/ 955 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for The Polecat Creek near Sapulpa * from late tonight to Sunday evening, or until the warning is cancelled. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
