Flood Warning issued April 29 at 5:11...

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 5:11AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Fox 23

OKC037-282255- /O.NEW.KTSA.FL.W.0030.170429T1011Z-170501T0000Z/ /SPCO2.2.ER.170429T1011Z.170429T1800Z.170430T1800Z.NO/ 955 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for The Polecat Creek near Sapulpa * from late tonight to Sunday evening, or until the warning is cancelled. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patrick Gordon 20 hr Not sure 4
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... Wed Toy Gun 3
Alvin Boss eats poop Tue Dina 11
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Tue Guest 310
News Public safety bill hits a snag in the Senate Tue publicsaftymyazz 1
Joy Hofmeister: Oklahoma In The United States? ... Apr 23 GOP Comedy Central 1
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) Mar '17 xxx 3
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC