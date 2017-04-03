Sapulpa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire
The fire department got the call just before 6:30 a.m. to the home in the 12000 block of South Shaw. Firefighters told News On 6, a resident was able to escape safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Boop Shelby is a Victim Too?
|20 hr
|JustAnotherRacist...
|1
|Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat...
|Mon
|All White Jury
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Guest
|285
|Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Alvin Boss Luv Child
|69
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|17
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Mon
|Senator Inbred In...
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Apr 2
|Fat Little Debbies
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC