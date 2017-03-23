Police Still Looking For Man Involved...

Police Still Looking For Man Involved In Sapulpa Standoff

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police told News On 6 they have no leads 33-year-old Christopher Parrish's whereabouts, but they say they are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 12 min Harley67 218
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 11 hr Allahs pork rinds 19
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF 11 hr Jamie Dundee 11
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 18 hr Alvin Boss Tank You 19
who neds jobs Wed Alvin Boss Bend O... 8
I love Matrix service by god Mar 21 Alvin Boss 4
trump won Mar 21 Alvin Boss 3
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Creek County was issued at March 24 at 3:21AM CDT

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC