Police Arrest Three Tulsa Robbery Sus...

Police Arrest Three Tulsa Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Car

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police believe the three robbed two people outside Night Trips in the 3900 block of South Sheridan at about 11 p.m. The two victims told officers three armed men walked up and demanded money and cell phones. They said the robbers left in a silver 2016 Toyota Camry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 13 min Mmmmmm 194
When you blacks gonna learn??? 1 hr Alvin Boss 72
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 1 hr Alvin Boss 11
church of satan 1 hr Alvin Boss 118
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mon Them Too 12
Family Court System (Sep '06) Mon Alvin Boss 27
Two teenagers dead, one injured in northwest Tu... Mon Alvin Boss 3
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC