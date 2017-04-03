Oklahoma House votes to ban abortion of abnormal fetuses
The Oklahoma House of Representatives voted Tuesday to ban abortions of fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome or "viable genetic disorder" or the possibility of one. The measure, House Bill 1549, by Rep. George Faught, R-Muskogee, would bring penalties against persons performing such abortions, but not the woman involved.
