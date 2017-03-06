Green Country affected by March storm...

Green Country affected by March storms, thousands lose power

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Green Country customers lost power following a Monday storm. PSO officials say 4,200 customers lost power, and most of those affected are in Vinita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 51 min Advents 5
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 6 hr wow 183
trump won Sun Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Sun Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Sun Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Sat Beth 1
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) Mar 2 xxx 3
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC