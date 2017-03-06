Green Country affected by March storms, thousands lose power
Green Country customers lost power following a Monday storm. PSO officials say 4,200 customers lost power, and most of those affected are in Vinita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|51 min
|Advents
|5
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|wow
|183
|trump won
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Sat
|Beth
|1
|AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12)
|Mar 2
|xxx
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC