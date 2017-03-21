Autopsy report reveals 2 found dead i...

Autopsy report reveals 2 found dead in Sapulpa store died from gunshots

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love Matrix service by god 1 hr Tank You Alvin Boss 3
who neds jobs 1 hr Clean Your Alvin ... 4
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 4 hr Alvin Boss 15
trump won 12 hr Alvin Boss 3
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 23 hr Glanz Straight 2HELL 15
Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13) Mon unknown 5
When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16) Sun Alvin Boss Poop Shut 73
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC