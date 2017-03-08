U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas holds town hall in Sapulpa without incident

Joe Ellis from Sapulpa asks congressman Frank Lucas a question during a town hall meeting in Sapulpa, Okla., on February 22,2017. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World Sharon Shelton from Sapulpa asks Frank Lucas a question during a town hall meeting in Sapulpa, Okla., on February 22,2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.