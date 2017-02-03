Tombstones Damaged When Police Chase Ends In Sapulpa Cemetery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Cemetery employees said they have no idea how they are going to pay for all the damage; they're just hoping justice will be served. It started Friday morning when Bixby resident Daniel Terry discovered his Dodge Dakota was gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.