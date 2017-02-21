Sapulpa Students, Teachers Donate Hair To Cancer Wig Bank
Twenty-six students, teachers and parents from Freedom Elementary donated at least eight inches of their hair Friday to the create wigs for women undergoing chemotherapy. "Some of them were really nervous about it; they had their family members up on stage they were holding hands with each other, but everyone loves it once they've done it," said Eryn Wallis.
