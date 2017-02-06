Sapulpa Police Officer Spots Water Leak

Sapulpa Police Officer Spots Water Leak

Sunday

A city of Sapulpa police officer spotted a water leak early Sunday morning at McKinley and Main. The break is to a 12-inch feeder line.

