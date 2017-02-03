Sapulpa Firefighters Put Out House Fi...

Sapulpa Firefighters Put Out House Fire; Cause Under Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

When firefighters arrived they said they couldn't save the house, but focused on keeping the fire from spreading to the homes on either side. "It was melting the siding off the one and that's what our main concern was, knock it down and keep it from spreading to those two," said Battalion Chief Steve Fleak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) 1 hr Modern Phart 184
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 14 hr Little Devil 170
church of satan 14 hr Little Devil 103
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP 15 hr Gestapo 2
News Antonio Jones Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jun '09) Fri Kraziejane 17
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... Feb 1 astuteassumptions... 1
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... Jan 31 emergency 1
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC