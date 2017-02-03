Sapulpa Firefighters Put Out House Fire; Cause Under Investigation
When firefighters arrived they said they couldn't save the house, but focused on keeping the fire from spreading to the homes on either side. "It was melting the siding off the one and that's what our main concern was, knock it down and keep it from spreading to those two," said Battalion Chief Steve Fleak.
