Police: Bolt Cutter Used During Sapulpa Restaurant Robbery
Police are looking for two robbery suspects who used a bolt cutter to break into a safe at a Sapulpa McDonalds restaurant early Wednesday. Police said the two robbers entered the store through an unlocked door.
