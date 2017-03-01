Police: Bolt Cutter Used During Sapul...

Police: Bolt Cutter Used During Sapulpa Restaurant Robbery

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police are looking for two robbery suspects who used a bolt cutter to break into a safe at a Sapulpa McDonalds restaurant early Wednesday. Police said the two robbers entered the store through an unlocked door.

