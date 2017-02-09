One of Oklahoma's most wanted fugitives could be in Tulsa area
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General added Jessie Allen to the top 15 fugitive list. Allen, 36, was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|20 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|20 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|21 hr
|Black Terror
|11
|church of satan
|Feb 7
|Eternal truth
|107
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Feb 5
|Chamber member
|42
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|Modern Phart
|184
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC