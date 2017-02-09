One of Oklahoma's most wanted fugitiv...

One of Oklahoma's most wanted fugitives could be in Tulsa area

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General added Jessie Allen to the top 15 fugitive list. Allen, 36, was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

