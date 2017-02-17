OK Woman Makes First Court Appearance 18 Months After Fatal Crash
OK Woman Makes First Court Appearance 18 Months After Fatal Cras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Prosecutors said Kramer was driving the wrong way on the highway in August 2015 and slammed head-on into Mark Alderman on his motorcycle and killed him. Prosecutors didn't originally charge Megan Kramer with manslaughter because they'd been told she was too severely injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Wed
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 15
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC