Mind Your Own Business: Some bereavement policies fall way short, observers say

After the unexpected death of her brother-in-law, Claudia Bartlett of Sapulpa was dumbfounded when her sister's boss -- while filing past the casket at the close of the funeral service -- stopped to shake her sister's hand, offer condolences and then ask her when she'd be returning to work. "Her husband hadn't even been dead for a week!" Bartlett said.

