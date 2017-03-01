Man urinates outside Tulsa County str...

Man urinates outside Tulsa County strip club

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

It appears a 37-year-old Sapulpa man didn't get the memo that striping should only happen inside the club. The incident happened on Tuesday, outside of the Secrets Gentleman's Club on Charles Page Blvd. Tulsa deputies report a female left the club and was sitting at the end of the lot, when Jerrod Moore approached her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 12 hr Mmmmmm 177
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) Thu xxx 3
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Wed Jamie Dundee 16
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Feb 28 Sensemaker 3
church of satan Feb 27 Eternal truth 110
Kelli Kimberly Parks Feb 26 WadeStaff1 2
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Feb 26 spree 7
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC