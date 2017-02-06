Man Charged In Sapulpa Double Murder ...

Man Charged In Sapulpa Double Murder Headed To Court

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The man accused of killing a Sapulpa convenience store owner and a customer last month is expected in court Tuesday. Heath Haney, 37, is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Creek County court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Sun Joey 9
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Sun Chamber member 42
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Sun Modern Phart 184
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Sat Little Devil 170
church of satan Sat Little Devil 103
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP Sat Gestapo 2
News Antonio Jones Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jun '09) Feb 3 Kraziejane 17
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC